Fifteen years after his relationship with a fugitive German billionaire cost him his reputation‚ Gerald Morkel’s transgressions look pretty tame.

In the light of what has happened since — chiefly state capture — the friendship between fraudster Jürgen Harksen and Morkel‚ who died on Tuesday at the age of 76‚ appears relatively harmless.

The Desai Commission‚ which investigated the former Western Cape premier and Cape Town mayor‚ said in December 2002 that Morkel acted improperly‚ if not dishonestly‚ in seeking personal donations under false pretences.

Judge Siraj Desai also said it was likely that the DA took money from Harksen‚ who was extradited to Germany after nine years living the high life in Cape Town.

Quoting the writer Joseph Conrad‚ Desai’s report said it had found that the goings-on in the Western Cape government led by Morkel "seemed to lead into an immense heart of darkness".

Morkel’s death coincides with the tribulations of one of his DA successors as mayor‚ Patricia de Lille‚ who is said to have ordered a cover-up of alleged corruption and to have lost the confidence of the DA caucus. She will know within days whether she will have to follow Morkel’s footsteps out of the mayoral suite at the civic centre.

The Harksen affair might have tarnished Morkel’s reputation but current premier Helen Zille was generous in her praise for him on Wednesday‚ saying he "played a significant role in the development of democracy in SA’s early years".

A statement by Zille’s spokesperson‚ Michael Mpofu‚ said: "Gerald was elected premier in 1999‚ and headed the first coalition government in democratic SA — pioneering a form of government that is now established throughout SA.

"In his capacity as DA leader in the Western Cape‚ he was on the front line of some of the party’s toughest survival struggles when many of his colleagues defected‚ first to the New National Party (NNP) and then to the ANC. History has vindicated his foresight in the decisions he took during that most difficult time."