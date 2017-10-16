POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Corruption and state capture still hot topics
Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams is in the hot seat this week as he seeks to map a way forward for the trial of President Jacob Zuma after the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed his appeal and that of the president.
Both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the president had approached the court to overturn a high court judgment ordering that charges against Zuma be reinstated.
The NPA said on Friday that it was studying the judgment and would soon make an announcement on the way forward. But civil society and opposition parties have already began piling on the pressure.
Zuma, meanwhile, has made clear his intention to question the integrity of a KPMG report commissioned by the then Scorpions. He alleges the case against him was based on this report. He said in a statement that he hoped to make representations to the NPA, which would include "recent revelations around the integrity of the audit report which underpins the prosecution".
KPMG recently withdrew a report on the so-called "rogue unit" it compiled for the South African Revenue Service. Zuma claims the Scorpions report could be equally tainted.
State capture will also be under the spotlight this week.
The disciplinary hearing against embattled former acting Eskom CE Matshela Koko will take place on Monday. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Koko was allowed to handpick the chairman of his disciplinary hearing.
On Wednesday, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will appear before the portfolio committee on mineral resources to answer to state capture allegations against him.
Described as the next terrain in capture attempts, the Public Investment Corporation will appear before Parliament’s standing committee on finance on Tuesday on its annual report, along with the Government Employees Pension Fund.
On Tuesday, Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni will challenge his suspension by his boss, Hlengiwe Mkhize.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday as he continues his bid for the ANC presidency.
