POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Corruption and state capture still hot topics

Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams is in the hot seat this week as he seeks to map a way forward for the trial of President Jacob Zuma after the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed his appeal and that of the president.

Both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the president had approached the court to overturn a high court judgment ordering that charges against Zuma be reinstated.

The NPA said on Friday that it was studying the judgment and would soon make an announcement on the way forward. But civil society and opposition parties have already began piling on the pressure.

Zuma, meanwhile, has made clear his intention to question the integrity of a KPMG report commissioned by the then Scorpions. He alleges the case against him was based on this report. He said in a statement that he hoped to make representations to the NPA, which would include "recent revelations around the integrity of the audit report which underpins the prosecution".