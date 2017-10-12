Eskom inquiry plans to interview 40 witnesses

The portfolio committee on public enterprises will interview up to 40 witnesses from next Tuesday as part of its inquiry into the capture of Eskom.

Committee members decided in a closed meeting on Wednesday that the inquiry will be open to the public.

However, for security reasons, the names of whistle-blowers called to give testimony will not be publicised before they appear.

MPs say that should the names be made public before the whistle-blowers give testimony, they may be victimised and prevented from attending the inquiry altogether.

In some instances, witnesses will give evidence in camera and, in extreme cases, their identities will be disguised.

The inquiry will look into state capture and the abuse of public resources‚ particularly at Eskom, and will have an experienced legal practitioner as an evidence leader, as was the case with the South African Broadcasting Corporation inquiry.