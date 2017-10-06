Khulubuse Zuma tells Solidarity he is still in SA

President Jacob Zuma’s nephew, Khulubuse Zuma, who was reported this week to have left SA to live in the United Arab Emirates, confirmed to Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis in a phone call on Thursday night that he was still living in SA, Du Plessis said.

Zuma is being sought by the liquidators of the Pamodzi Gold group because he has defaulted on the instalments due under a settlement agreement last year.

Zuma was the chairman of Aurora Empowerment Systems, which agreed to buy the Orkney and Grootvlei mines but instead stripped them of all their assets and did not pay workers when they managed the mines in 2009-10.

He had agreed with the liquidators to pay about R23m and had paid between R9 and R10m up to July, but nothing further.

The liquidators have now filed an application for his provisional sequestration, which will be heard on December 8.

Under the agreement, his default means the liquidators can pursue him for the full R1.5bn owed by the directors of Aurora, and launch a full investigation of his financial dealings since 2009.

Business Day’s attempts earlier this week to reach Zuma through his spokesman Vuyo Mkhize and attorneys BDK, who acted for him in the settlement agreement, were unsuccessful.

Du Plessis said tracing agents used by the Pamodzi attorneys had not been able to locate him either, and the security guard at his residence said he had not been there for many months.

Zuma told Du Plessis in the call that he was still living in his private residence in SA and confirmed he was aware of the sequestration order.

But he said he could not afford legal representation to oppose the action.

Renewed efforts to reach Zuma on his cellphones on Friday morning have not elicited any response.