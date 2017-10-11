National

Witnesses in Eskom state-capture probe not named over security concerns

11 October 2017 - 16:41 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Security concerns have precluded the names of witnesses relating to Parliament’s pending probe into state capture at Eskom from being publicised, the portfolio committee on public enterprises revealed on Wednesday.

The inquiry, which is due to get underway next week, will look into state capture and the abuse of public resources particularly at Eskom. It will have an experienced legal practitioner as an evidence leader, as was the case in the SABC inquiry.

On Wednesday, the committee met behind closed doors to discuss the inquiry process with the evidence leader. Witnesses will be called from October 17, acting committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said.

"The committee is busy with the process of interacting with the witnesses to give them enough time to prepare for the inquiry," she said.

In July, Rantho gave the assurance that the three Gupta brothers as well as President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, who are at the heart of the state-capture claims, would be called as witnesses to the inquiry. It is unclear whether the Guptas and Dudazane will appear before the committee.

The inquiry’s terms of reference include the re-appointment of Brian Molefe as group CEO of Eskom and the power utility’s role in the purchase by Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources of Optimum Coal Holdings.

Also falling within its ambit is awarding about R11.7bn worth of coal supply contracts at inflated prices to Tegeta; the R43m contract with the Guptas’ media company TNA; payments of more than R400m to Trillian Capital Partners for management consulting and advisory services; and allegations of impropriety against former acting CEO Matshela Koko.

The witnesses initially identified include Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, Molefe, Koko, Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh, and other Eskom and Treasury officials.

