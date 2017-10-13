DA to ask Shaun Abrahams to insist Jacob Zuma face almost 800 counts of fraud

Maimane said it was now straightforward that the charges stood and that a court of law must hear the matter. The DA has fought the case for more than eight years.

The party estimated that Zuma’s “delaying tactics in the courts to date have cost the taxpayers upwards of R30m”.

Maimane said Abrahams must commit to reinstating all 783 counts, and “furnish the people of SA with a date by which these charges will be processed. Advocate Abrahams must give us a response within 10 days. The charges have been formulated and the evidence is ready. We now await a trial date.”

Maimane said he suspected that Zuma would want to make new representations about why charges should be dropped, but that this was unnecessary, as he made written and oral representations on why exactly the same charges ought to be dropped back in 2009, and these representations were rejected.

Other opposition politicians also reacted to the SCA ruling by calling on the NPA must charge Zuma and for him to step down.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party welcomed the judgment.

“The best way to restore the integrity of the NPA is to proceed and charge Zuma who must, in turn, step down from the highest office in the land.

“Zuma's continued occupation of office undermines the ability to uphold the rule of law. Not only has he broken the constitution, he has done everything in his power to avoid facing corruption charges,” Ndlozi said.

He said Zuma was “the greatest living threat to democracy and respect for the rule of law. He must step down and face the full might of the law.”

On the other hand, the ANC said it was studying the judgment. “The ANC has full confidence in our judiciary and the options it offers to all aggrieved parties. Accordingly‚ the ANC will study the judgment and await further decisions from the affected parties before making a comprehensive statement on this matter‚” the party said in a statement.

ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya said in an interview with eNCA on the sidelines of a veterans conference on Friday that if the party had the interest of the people‚ it would ask if it wanted someone like Zuma to lead it.

“There is no way in which we can run away from the realities.We must ask ourselves, can we go into an election with such a the person leading the organisation?”