A court challenge seeking to oust the KwaZulu-Natal leadership of the ANC brought by a cohort of "rebels" has merely galvanised the leadership of the party. This was according to ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala‚ who dismissed any notion of divisions within the ANC.

The court ruling by Judge Jerome Mnguni last week followed a challenge by a faction supporting ousted chairperson and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who lost to Zikalala in a bitter battle.

The so-called rebels went to court in July last year to ask for a re-run‚ citing various irregularities.

Speaking at a business breakfast in Durban on Tuesday‚ Zikalala said he had told ratings agency Moody’s that the court challenge had spurred party leaders to speak the same language. "All the leaders of the ANC are now beginning to talk one language‚ and that is a language of unity‚ irrespective of their preference on leadership."