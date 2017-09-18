Over the past few weeks‚ ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has changed the game by presenting himself as the most rational choice for president as a "unity candidate".

For an organisation at war with itself‚ a candidate who could fuse factions and prevent a likely split seems to be gaining traction in ANC structures.

So far‚ Mkhize appears to be the only candidate in the field who could possibly bridge the two main factions aligned to Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ and gain support from both camps.

A development at the weekend in Mpumalanga has given the unity ticket a fighting chance.

What used to be known as the "premier league"‚ comprising the leaders of the Free State‚ North West and Mpumalanga‚ has mutated into a new organism, commanding control of at least half the delegates at the ANC’s December elective conference.

The premiers of these three provinces — Ace Magashule‚ Supra Mahumapelo and David Mabuza — were initially the key players behind Zuma. Together with KwaZulu-Natal (once Sihle Zikalala took over as chairperson)‚ the ANC Women’s League and ANC Youth League‚ they were to provide the muscle behind Dlamini-Zuma’s election campaign.

The strength and numbers of this voting bloc would have ensured an easy win for Dlamini-Zuma.