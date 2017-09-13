Pivotal court ruling a major setback for pro-Zuma faction

Tuesday’s court ruling declaring the 2015 ANC conference in KwaZulu-Natal unlawful dealt a huge psychological blow to the faction aligned to President Jacob Zuma and gives his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign a moral boost.

The ruling, which declared the election of Zuma ally Sihle Zikalala null and void, threw a big spanner in the works for the governing party as it continues preparations for its December national elective conference.

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s largest and the most influential province. It is also at the centre of the Zuma camp’s push for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him.

The ruling suggests that the province has become effectively leaderless. In the 2015, now illegal conference, Zikalala defeated then chairman and premier Senzo Mchunu for the post.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Court deals a blow to pro-Zuma faction

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.