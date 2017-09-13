Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Pivotal court ruling a major setback for pro-Zuma faction

Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers win their case as 2015 ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference ruled null and void

13 September 2017 - 05:44 Natasha Marrian
Jacob Zuma. GETTY IMAGES/AFP/PHILL MAGAKOE
Tuesday’s court ruling declaring the 2015 ANC conference in KwaZulu-Natal unlawful dealt a huge psychological blow to the faction aligned to President Jacob Zuma and gives his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign a moral boost.

The ruling, which declared the election of Zuma ally Sihle Zikalala null and void, threw a big spanner in the works for the governing party as it continues preparations for its December national elective conference.

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s largest and the most influential province. It is also at the centre of the Zuma camp’s push for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him.

The ruling suggests that the province has become effectively leaderless. In the 2015, now illegal conference, Zikalala defeated then chairman and premier Senzo Mchunu for the post.

ANALYSIS: Who are the legitimate leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal?

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s biggest province and there could be attempts to hold up national processes until a legitimately elected leadership ...
12 hours ago

Rendering the ANC in KZN leaderless is good news for Ramaphosa

A judgment nullifying the province’s 2015 conference could see less delegates from KZN attending the ANC’s December conference
12 hours ago

ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was unlawful, court finds

The ruling means that the 30 members of the provincial executive committee could have their election overturned, including Sihle Zikalala and Super ...
19 hours ago

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.