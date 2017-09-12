ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was unlawful, court finds
The High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday ruled that the eighth elective conference of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was unlawful.
In the so-called "ANC rebels case"‚ a faction supporting former KwaZulu-Natal chairman and ousted premier Senzo Mchunu had asked the court to declare the 2015 conference null and void‚ citing various irregularities.
#ANCKZN This is the order stating that the 2015 provincial conference has been declared, "unlawful and void." pic.twitter.com/vHlGeuyxST— S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) September 12, 2017
The application was led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube and four other ANC members representing 43 branches. They went to court in July last year to ask for a rerun.
The ruling could challenge the legitimacy of Sihle Zikalala‚ who replaced Mchunu‚ KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma and 38 other officials.
