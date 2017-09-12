Politics

ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was unlawful, court finds

12 September 2017 - 09:56 Staff Writer
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: GETTY
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: GETTY

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday ruled that the eighth elective conference of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was unlawful.

In the so-called "ANC rebels case"‚ a faction supporting former KwaZulu-Natal chairman and ousted premier Senzo Mchunu had asked the court to declare the 2015 conference null and void‚ citing various irregularities.

The application was led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube and four other ANC members representing 43 branches. They went to court in July last year to ask for a rerun.

The ruling could challenge the legitimacy of Sihle Zikalala‚ who replaced Mchunu‚ KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma and 38 other officials.

