The ruling came after complaints were lodged by a faction supporting ousted chairman and KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who lost to Sihle Zikalala in a bitter and bruising internal battle. The application was led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube and four other ANC members representing 43 branches. They went to court in July last year asking for a re-run‚ citing various irregularities.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC said it was studying the judgment and was considering an appeal. The party’s youth and women’s leagues have called a media conference for Wednesday morning.

Khumalo said with more and more ANC branches starting to back Ramaphosa‚ the court’s decision‚ which could result in fewer delegates from KwaZulu-Natal attending the December conference‚ throws the presidential race wide open. But‚ he said‚ this was also a decision that threatens to widen already clear fractures within the party and weaken the party’s voice in December — and Ramaphosa could be the one who benefits.

"What this outcome does is add to the acrimonious relations that already exist between those that support Mchunu and those that support Zikalala. For [Ramaphosa]‚ this has boosted the morale of his supporters in KwaZulu-Natal. You are now likely to see many others coming out in support of his campaign‚" said Khumalo. "This has clearly sent a loud message. Unlike the Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal will not go to the elective conference with an influential voice."

He believes that Zikalala’s influence could wane now he’s no longer in a position of power‚ with the elected party structure he leads declared illegitimate. But KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said it was not all over for the provincial executive committee‚ of which he is a part. They are expected to meet later on Tuesday.

"We will discuss this outcome and we will consult with the National Executive Committee (NEC) to determine our next course of action. We believe, however, that we presented a cogent‚ rational‚ logical and justification on why the [2015] conference should have been held‚" he said.

Hinting at an appeal‚ he added: " It’s very possible that another layer of court will arrive at a different decision." However‚ despite the likelihood of an appeal‚ he said the party would reconvene the conference if instructed to by the NEC.