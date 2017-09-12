National

Crucial court ruling in ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership dispute could affect all of SA

12 September 2017 - 09:01 Matthew Savides
Senzo Mchunu. Picture: SOWETAN
It’s D-Day for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, with the Pietermaritzburg High Court expected to rule on Tuesday whether 40 of the party’s elected members should lose their positions over allegations of wrongdoing at the provincial elective conference in 2015.

In the so-called "ANC rebels case"‚ a faction supporting former KwaZulu-Natal chairman and ousted premier Senzo Mchunu asked the court to declare the 2015 conference null and void‚ citing various irregularities.

The application is led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube and four other ANC members representing 43 branches. They went to court in July last year to ask for a rerun.

The legitimacy of Sihle Zikalala‚ who replaced Mchunu‚ KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma and 38 other officials hangs in the balance as Judge Sharmaine Balton is expected to give her verdict.

The judgment could also have far-reaching ramifications for the party’s national conference in December.

If the rebels win the case‚ the party is unlikely to have enough to time to hold the KwaZulu-Natal conference before December. Also‚ some branches might not be ready in time to be accredited to attend the crucial December conference.

As a result‚ the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal could send fewer delegates to the conference than it had hoped‚ which could hurt Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s presidential chances, because the province is the former Africa Union chairwoman’s biggest backer.

At the last elective conference in Mangaung‚ KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 974 of the 4‚500 delegates. A Gauteng provincial executive member previously told TimesLIVE that it would be "worrisome" if KwaZulu-Natal were disqualified‚ or partially disqualified.

