Zuma’s backers sing ‘white monopoly capital’ song, after ANC policy conference rejects it

But Zuma’s backers came out fighting on Wednesday morning, launching an offensive on two fronts.

They gathered outside the plenary session and began singing songs about Zuma and white monopoly capital. They entered the session in song, with the chair warning that they were "disturbing" the conference, according to sources present in the session.

There were also leaks to Gupta-owned television station ANN7 indicating that the conference steering committee had "overturned" Netshitenzhe’s "remarks" on white monopoly capital.

The report said the committee held that Netshitenzhe was not supposed to "enumerate" the outcomes of the commission.

A Gupta-aligned ANC top official, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, is among the eight NEC leaders on the committee. The committee also includes all provincial secretaries.

The fight over white monopoly capital will continue in the plenary session on Wednesday as Zuma and his allies push for their position, despite its defeat by delegates in commissions.

Unity

On whether the ANC was united, Zuma said: “The ANC has always been united. You guys don’t understand the competitions. They are healthy and constructive competitions. That is what is in the ANC - not dangerous ones, happy ones.”

He lauded journalists, saying they were doing “a very good job” to inform the country and the world on discussions at the conference. “We are very happy indeed,” Zuma said.

He reiterated that he was happy about the quality of debate, and that the longer policy conference was needed to deal with issues.

“And I think we are calm, we are not rushing. People were able to discuss every issue that was on the table. and as you have seen, the ANC is always vibrant,” Zuma said.