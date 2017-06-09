Act against Zille or lose EFF support, DA warned
EFF leader Julius Malema says the DA will have to act decisively against Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, or risk losing the EFF vote should its mayors face no-confidence motions in the various councils.
The EFF voted for DA mayors and speakers in the metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane. This was to ensure that the ANC was removed from power. The DA relies heavily on EFF support in these metros.
Malema said on Thursday that the DA’s failure to remove Zille as Western Cape premier had compromised its cooperation agreement with the EFF.
The DA announced on Wednesday that former party leader Zille was suspended from participation in party activities pending the outcome of a disciplinary process following her tweets that hailed the benefits of colonialism.
"The DA is in agreement with all South Africans that Zille said offensive things," Malema said. "Let her resign as premier. You are no different from the ANC if you put Zille ahead of SA."
Malema warned that the EFF had not yet taken a decision to withdraw from the coalition agreement with the DA, but was nearly there.
"We will leave ... withdrawing our votes at those municipalities," he said.
"You will remain with Western Cape but Johannesburg and Tshwane will be gone. We don’t want to associate with parties who favour colonialists."
Malema said that when the EFF stopped voting with the DA, it would abstain. This is likely to result in hung councils and possibly fresh elections.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the DA was a party of "due process" and would await the outcome of her disciplinary hearing starting on Friday before taking any further action.
"If the EFF is happy to fold their arms and abstain from voting, then the people of SA must know that it was the EFF who handed power back to the corrupt, Gupta-controlled ANC."
Maimane also urged the DA to treat its coalition partners as equals, referring to the crisis in the coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay between the DA and the United Democratic Movement.
