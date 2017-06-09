Act against Zille or lose EFF support, DA warned

EFF leader Julius Malema says the DA will have to act decisively against Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, or risk losing the EFF vote should its mayors face no-confidence motions in the various councils.

The EFF voted for DA mayors and speakers in the metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane. This was to ensure that the ANC was removed from power. The DA relies heavily on EFF support in these metros.

Malema said on Thursday that the DA’s failure to remove Zille as Western Cape premier had compromised its cooperation agreement with the EFF.

The DA announced on Wednesday that former party leader Zille was suspended from participation in party activities pending the outcome of a disciplinary process following her tweets that hailed the benefits of colonialism.

"The DA is in agreement with all South Africans that Zille said offensive things," Malema said. "Let her resign as premier. You are no different from the ANC if you put Zille ahead of SA."