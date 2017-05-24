ANC said to be planning talks on Jacob Zuma’s removal

While the committee rejected the possibility of ousting Zuma at a meeting in November, opposition to his rule has mounted within the party’s ranks following his March 31 decision to fire Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, a move that prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to downgrade the nation’s sovereign credit rating to junk.

Divisions in the party have widened since the ANC suffered its worst-ever electoral result when it lost control of Johannesburg and Pretoria in local elections in August 2016. Three of its top six officials criticised Zuma’s decision to fire Gordhan, while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who’s a rival to Zuma’s ex-wife to succeed him as party leader in December, said on Sunday that SA was threatened with becoming a "mafia state".

No-confidence motion

The ANC would want to avoid a situation in which its MPs backed the opposition motion to force Zuma to resign, said Anthony Butler, a political science professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

"The decision to remove Zuma as president of the country would be taken by the NEC and then communicated to the parliamentary caucus," he said. "A vote of no confidence would be, in the ANC’s logic, a dangerous thing, as it could create serious intra-party conflict and an inability to regroup."

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said that while the agenda would only be set at the meeting, the committee would not discuss Zuma’s removal.