ANC veterans in last-ditch attempt to convene crisis conference

ANC veterans are in a last-ditch attempt to persuade the party to hold a consultative conference and have the national executive committee (NEC), sitting at the weekend, directly to prioritise this.

Party veteran Frank Chikane said on Tuesday the stalwarts did not believe their concerns, which had been raised with the ANC’s top six leaders and its national working committee, had reached the NEC.

The "way veterans were treated" at the last meeting with the six leaders indicated to them they had to "communicate directly" with the NEC.

They would be writing a letter and request that it be read out at the meeting. Veterans are also expecting to discuss the protests and calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Should they fail, the veterans would hold the conference without the party leadership, but invite members, "progressive forces" and all sectors of society. The group of 101 former stalwarts and anti-apartheid activists also called on the NEC to take a stance on calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.