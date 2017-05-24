Politics

DEMAND FOR STANCE ON ZUMA

ANC veterans in last-ditch attempt to convene crisis conference

24 May 2017 - 06:33 Natasha Marrian
Demands: ANC stalwarts, from left, Frank Chikane, Wally Serote and FazelRandera. Veterans are trying to get the party to hold a consultative conference to deal with the crisis in the ANC. They want to talk directly to the national executive committee.Picture: THE TIMES
ANC veterans are in a last-ditch attempt to persuade the party to hold a consultative conference and have the national executive committee (NEC), sitting at the weekend, directly to prioritise this.

Party veteran Frank Chikane said on Tuesday the stalwarts did not believe their concerns, which had been raised with the ANC’s top six leaders and its national working committee, had reached the NEC.

The "way veterans were treated" at the last meeting with the six leaders indicated to them they had to "communicate directly" with the NEC.

They would be writing a letter and request that it be read out at the meeting. Veterans are also expecting to discuss the protests and calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Should they fail, the veterans would hold the conference without the party leadership, but invite members, "progressive forces" and all sectors of society. The group of 101 former stalwarts and anti-apartheid activists also called on the NEC to take a stance on calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

They have for the past six months sought to compel the party to hold a consultative conference to deal with the crisis in the ANC after the Nkandla judgment and the outcome of the 2016 local government elections. The ANC agreed to hold the conference at its policy meeting in June, but veterans turned down the offer, saying it should take place separately.

"The NEC must take a view on the growing calls for the recall of the president," said veteran Murphy Morobe.

The veterans had a sense that the ANC leadership did not have an "equivalent feeling" about the crisis the party was facing as that of the veterans, he said.

The veterans met on Tuesday amid "growing agitation" among citizens and amid threats of violence and intimidation against outspoken members of society. Morobe cited the hijacking of Deputy Justice Minister Thabang Makwetla, who forms part of the veterans initiative, and threats against the parliamentarian, Makhosi Khoza. The veterans also weighed in on the South African Council of Churches presentation on state capture last week. Sheila Sisulu said it was "frightening".

 

