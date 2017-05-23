Markets

Rand weakness driven by rumours of Zuma’s ouster

23 May 2017 - 16:58 Reitumetse Pitso
Newly printed one hundreded rand Mandela notes. File Picture: REUTERS
The rand was weaker on Tuesday afternoon on reports that the executive committee of the ANC is to discuss options of removing President Jacob Zuma.

Bloomberg reported that the ANC’s National Executive Committee would discuss the motion of no confidence in Zuma, which had been filed by opposition parties in Parliament, at a meeting being held over the weekend.

The rand lost more than 0.86% in afternoon trade against global major currencies.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Jim Bryson said the weakness in the rand was attributed to reports surfacing of Zuma’s removal at the weekend. "It is headline driven."

At 3.30pm, the rand was at R13.1162 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.2295, at R14.7375 to the euro from R14.8650, and at R17.0388 to the pound from R17.1943.

The euro was at $1.1238 from $1.236.

