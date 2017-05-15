POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Opposition parties pin hopes on secret ballot

The judiciary will be back in the spotlight this week when the Constitutional Court hears an application brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) on Monday to enforce a secret ballot for a parliamentary vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

ANC MPs will not vote with opposition parties to remove the president, but opposition parties believe that if the vote were to be held in secret, some ANC members would "vote with their conscience".

The UDM approached the court after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete refused to allow the vote on the motion of no confidence to be held by secret ballot because it was not provided for in the Constitution.

The Constitution, with regard to the election of the president, states that if the position is being contested by more than one candidate then a vote is done by secret ballot.

However, the Constitution does not mention anything on the removal of the president.

The DA and EFF tabled a motion after the president’s most recent cabinet reshuffle.