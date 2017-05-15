POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Opposition parties pin hopes on secret ballot
The Constitutional Court will hear an application seeking to enforce a secret no-confidence ballot
The judiciary will be back in the spotlight this week when the Constitutional Court hears an application brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) on Monday to enforce a secret ballot for a parliamentary vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.
ANC MPs will not vote with opposition parties to remove the president, but opposition parties believe that if the vote were to be held in secret, some ANC members would "vote with their conscience".
The UDM approached the court after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete refused to allow the vote on the motion of no confidence to be held by secret ballot because it was not provided for in the Constitution.
The Constitution, with regard to the election of the president, states that if the position is being contested by more than one candidate then a vote is done by secret ballot.
However, the Constitution does not mention anything on the removal of the president.
The DA and EFF tabled a motion after the president’s most recent cabinet reshuffle.
Civil society organisations are planning to march to the Constitutional Court and protest on Monday.
Budget votes are set to get under way in Parliament this week, starting on Tuesday.
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts will be holding discussions with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) about the extension of its contract with Cash Paymaster Services, which administers grants.
The Constitutional Court in March ordered that the contract between Sassa and CPS only be allowed to carry on for another 12 months and that the declaration of invalidity of the previous Cash Paymaster Services contract be further suspended for a year.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told Parliament that the cost of preparing Sassa for taking over the payment of social grants to 17-million beneficiaries would be about R6bn.
African Utility Week will be held in Cape Town from Tuesday to Thursday.
The event was supposed to be addressed by Eskom’s acting CEO, Matshela Koko, but on Friday it was announced that Brian Molefe would be returning to his old position at the power utility on Monday.
Molefe resigned from Eskom in 2016 after he was implicated in the public protector’s State of Capture report. In February this year he was sworn in as an ANC MP.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will address Africa Utility Week on Tuesday, while Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will address the Gas to Power conference which is part of it.
