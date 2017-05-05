Political row eclipses WEF Africa summit

Africa’s flagship business and political summit being held in Durban this week has been overshadowed by a bitter fight exposing deep divisions at the heart of the ANC.

The party was plunged into crisis when President Jacob Zuma dramatically fired respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a March Cabinet reshuffle that saw the promotion of people who are perceived as Zuma loyalists.

Hundreds of African business leaders, politicians and experts were gathering in Durban for the continent’s Davos when a High Court judge ruled on Thursday that Zuma must justify his reshuffle.

The ruling followed an application by the DA that he release documents related to the shake-up — a significant blow to the president.