Constitutional Court to hear secret ballot application on May 15

Zuma has opposed the application‚ saying a ruling by the court to effectively force speaker Baleka Mbete to allow MPs to vote in secret would subvert the rights of the ANC in Parliament.

The actual debate and vote was postponed by Mbete to allow for the court application to be finalised.

The motion of no confidence is the fifth tabled against Zuma in three years. TimesLIVE previously reported the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application in 2015 that sought to force the National Assembly to vote on a motion of no confidence by secret ballot.

A majority of 200 plus one would be needed for a motion of no confidence to succeed. The ANC occupies 249 of the 400 seats in the National Assembly.

No motion of no confidence has succeeded because ANC MPs traditionally close ranks around Zuma.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE