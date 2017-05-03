UDM in ‘final push’ for secret no-confidence ballot on Zuma

In court papers National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said she did not have anything against the prospect of a secret ballot but said the Constitution did not directly empower her to make a determination on the matter.

The UDM has argued that any lack of specific reference in the Constitution could not be taken to mean that the speaker could not make the decision on a secret ballot vote. Parties including the EFF and Cope have filed papers supporting a secret ballot.

Zuma’s court papers stressed his decision to reshuffle hic Cabinet — a decision that saw Pravin Gordhan fired as finance minister and prompted two credit rating downgrades — was rational and fell well within his prerogative as president