UDM in ‘final push’ for secret no-confidence ballot on Zuma
The Constitutional Court to hear the secret ballot application on May 15
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa took to Twitter in his party’s "last push" bid to have a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma take place under a secret ballot.
This follows the Constitutional Court's announcement that it would hear the matter on 15 May. Opposition parties were successful in their bid to have the vote of no confidence postponed in order for the Constitutional Court to rule on the matter.
ConCourt to hear UDM's secret ballot bid.Reaching a stage of penalty shootout. Hold ur breath https://t.co/VxSowfZ79f pic.twitter.com/iKWRdOP5HQ— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) May 3, 2017
In court papers National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said she did not have anything against the prospect of a secret ballot but said the Constitution did not directly empower her to make a determination on the matter.
The UDM has argued that any lack of specific reference in the Constitution could not be taken to mean that the speaker could not make the decision on a secret ballot vote. Parties including the EFF and Cope have filed papers supporting a secret ballot.
Zuma’s court papers stressed his decision to reshuffle hic Cabinet — a decision that saw Pravin Gordhan fired as finance minister and prompted two credit rating downgrades — was rational and fell well within his prerogative as president
