Nqaba Bhanga elected as DA Eastern Cape leader

06 May 2017 - 12:43 Staff Writer
Nqaba Bhanga. Picture: THE HERALD

Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as Eastern Cape leader of the DA‚ at the party’s provincial congress in East London.

While the election on Saturday was a close one‚ a clear winner emerged by a majority of votes‚ said presiding officer and MP Anchen Dreyer.

"The vote and the vote count proceeded without a single query‚ objection or contest‚ and that is testament to the DA commitment to free and fair elections‚" she said.

Dreyer said the new DA Eastern Cape leadership is charged with "continuing to create positive change in the Eastern Cape and working to continue growing the DA to provide opportunities to more and more people in this province".

"The DA is indebted to the outgoing DA Eastern Cape leadership‚ and especially [mayor] Athol Trollip‚ as he now focuses on bringing increasing change to Nelson Mandela Bay‚" she added.

The full complement of newly-elected DA Eastern Cape leadership is:

Provincial leader: Nqaba Bhanga

Two deputy provincial leaders: Bobby Stevenson and Terence Fritz

Provincial chairperson: Andrew Whitfield

Three deputy provincial chairpersons: Yusuf Cassim‚ Kobus Botha and Marshall Von Buchenroder

