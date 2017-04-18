Listen to the marchers, Ramaphosa pleads

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged political leaders to listen to protesters who have taken to the streets, demanding that President Jacob Zuma resign or be removed after his cabinet reshuffle triggered damaging credit downgrades.

Zuma is expected to step down as head of the ruling ANC in December but his second term as president only expires after a general election in 2019.

Ramaphosa and Zuma’s former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, back in SA from her African Union job, are the leading candidates to replace him.

"People of our country are taking to the streets. They’re raising their concerns, and I think what we should be doing as leaders is to listen to some of the concerns that are being raised," Ramaphosa told the eNCA news network on Sunday after attending an Easter church service in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa’s remarks are a marked contrast to Zuma’s. He has accused the marchers of having racist motives.

The protests have had mixed racial profiles and drew tens of thousands to Pretoria on Wednesday and nationwide on April 7.

Reuters