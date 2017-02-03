ANC stalwarts question party’s commitment to promised soul-searching

A group of ANC veterans have raised concern about the party’s commitment to holding a national consultative conference.

The stalwarts were upset that the issue of holding the consultative conference separately from the policy conference in June was not mentioned in the statement following last weekend’s lekgotla. Nor was mention made of ongoing discussions between them and ANC officials.

"This does raise questions on the commitment to the process of introspection and the importance of the agreed national consultative conference as an integral part of that process," the veterans said.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said on Friday that the veterans had not spoken to the party about their unhappiness.

"It was a statement of the NEC [national executive committee] lekgotla and it focused on policy issues," he said. "Other issues, organisationally, which we have been dealing with, they would not have been part of that statement."

Kodwa said the ANC always had an open-door policy for the veterans and called on them to raise their issues with the party.

The ANC NEC late last year resolved to extend the policy conference to allow for a two-day consultative conference. The veterans, however, believe the consultative conference should be held before the policy conference.

The veterans have said they would preside over the consultative conference, which would "reflect on all aspects of the state of the organisation" and where the ANC would discuss the "election of credible leaders — free of blemishes, factionalism and corruption".

The veterans met with the ANC top officials, including President Jacob Zuma, on January 16 where it says the agreement to work towards the national consultative conference was "reaffirmed".

"The parties underlined the understanding that the national consultative conference should not just be a single event but as part of a process that should go beyond both the policy and elective conferences of the party," they said.

The stalwarts, who met on Thursday, said they would continue to engage with ANC structures and wider civil society to hear their concerns in line with the party’s commitment to introspection.