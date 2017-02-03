ANC Youth League in Gauteng in grandstanding, Zizi Kodwa says

The ANC has accused its youth league in Gauteng of grandstanding by laying criminal charges against former provincial MEC Qedani Mahlangu, following the deaths of 94 psychiatric patients.

Mahlangu resigned on Tuesday night ahead of the official release of the health ombud’s shocking report into the deaths.

Former deputy national health minister Gwen Ramokgopa will replace Mahlangu.

According to ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, patients died of starvation and lack of water in the overcrowded nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), where they were placed.

He found that the Gauteng health department was negligent when it moved 1‚900 patients from Life Healthcare facilities to 27 unlicensed facilities.

He said the number of fatalities was provisional as bodies remained unidentified in morgues and some families were still coming forward with the names of dead people. His report is titled 94 silent deaths and still counting.

The ANC Youth League in Gauteng on Friday announced that it had laid charges of culpable homicide and corruption against Mahlangu.

"She must face the full might of the law, as a quick resignation can easily be viewed as an attempt to evade justice and accountability," the league said.

It also called on the Gauteng government to take legal action against the former MEC and the health facilities where the patients died.

The youth league in the province also expressed concern about the appointment of Ramokgopa and accused the Gauteng leadership of having no appreciation for the "youth exuberance".

"The replacement proposed inspires no confidence when she [Ramokgopa] displayed her lack of energy in overseeing elections on behalf of the province."

Some opposition parties have also called for criminal charges to be laid against Mahlangu and for Gauteng premier David Makhura to step down.

The youth league’s comments have prompted the mother body to call on the ANC leadership in Gauteng and the youth league national leadership to reprimand the young lions in Gauteng.

Kodwa said the youth league’s comments were "deeply disturbing".

"Death is a harrowing and painful experience, most especially in such distressing circumstances. No person should ever grandstand on anyone’s pain," he said.

"It is for this reason that the ANC finds the statements of the youth league in Gauteng atrocious, despicable and unbefitting not only members of the ANC but humanity at large."

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa also called on the league to raise any genuine issues with the ANC leadership in the province.

"During this difficult period, all structures of our movement should be focusing their energies on supporting the bereaved families; it is not the time for squabbling around leadership positions and unfortunate public displays of disunity."