Politics

DA mayor Trollip left with no quorum as partner and opposition do a duck

The DA’s Nelson Mandela Bay coalition partner, the UDM, boycotted the council meeting — and then the opposition councillors collapsed it by walking out

26 January 2017 - 12:53 PM Rochelle de Kock and Avuyile Mngxitama-Diko
Mayor Athol Trollip, and deputy Mongameli Bobani . Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE
Mayor Athol Trollip, and deputy Mongameli Bobani . Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE

A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting collapsed this morning as the DA’s coalition partner, the UDM, stayed away and opposition ANC‚ EFF‚ UF‚ PA and AIC councillors walked out.

HeraldLIVE understands that UDM deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani and DA mayor Athol Trollip disagreed on how city manager Johann Mettler was recruited.

Bobani is also said to be unhappy about the proposal to extend acting corporate services executive director Vuyo Zitumane’s contract.

The meeting was postponed when the DA failed to get some opposition councillors to make up the 61-member quorum needed.

When HeraldLIVE reported this month on claims of mounting tension between the DA and UDM, Trollip and Bobani moved to allay fears.

Bobani was said to be butting heads with the DA‚ the bigger coalition party.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The truth behind the 'white ...
Politics
2.
LILY GOSAM: Zuma's secret blueprint for total ...
Politics
3.
Coalition shift could give EFF metro
Politics
4.
Money lust ‘threatens to split the ANC’
Politics
5.
The rot runs deep. Deeper than you think
Politics

Related Articles

Realigning the opposition
Features

‘COPE was the first victim of the ANC’s war room’
Politics

DA leader to approach IEC over alleged ANC covert campaign
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.