DA mayor Trollip left with no quorum as partner and opposition do a duck

A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting collapsed this morning as the DA’s coalition partner, the UDM, stayed away and opposition ANC‚ EFF‚ UF‚ PA and AIC councillors walked out.

HeraldLIVE understands that UDM deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani and DA mayor Athol Trollip disagreed on how city manager Johann Mettler was recruited.

Bobani is also said to be unhappy about the proposal to extend acting corporate services executive director Vuyo Zitumane’s contract.

The meeting was postponed when the DA failed to get some opposition councillors to make up the 61-member quorum needed.

When HeraldLIVE reported this month on claims of mounting tension between the DA and UDM, Trollip and Bobani moved to allay fears.

Bobani was said to be butting heads with the DA‚ the bigger coalition party.

TMG Digital