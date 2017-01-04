Jeremy Mansfield lambasted over political ambitions

Radio and television personality Jeremy Mansfield has been accused of being a wife beater and seeking financial gain‚ after announcing his intention to enter politics.

Mansfield surprised many of his followers this week when he announced that he will "run for the DA in the 2019 elections".

"Belated New Year greetings. May 2017 bring blessings to our country‚ its people and animals. I will be trying to make my contribution. After years of badgering my school mate Ross Purdon (MP) has finally convinced me to run for the DA in the 2019 elections. So the work starts now!" he wrote in a Facebook post this week.