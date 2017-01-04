Jeremy Mansfield lambasted over political ambitions
Critics accuse radio and television personality of being a wife beater and of using his celebrity status for political and financial gain
Radio and television personality Jeremy Mansfield has been accused of being a wife beater and seeking financial gain‚ after announcing his intention to enter politics.
Mansfield surprised many of his followers this week when he announced that he will "run for the DA in the 2019 elections".
"Belated New Year greetings. May 2017 bring blessings to our country‚ its people and animals. I will be trying to make my contribution. After years of badgering my school mate Ross Purdon (MP) has finally convinced me to run for the DA in the 2019 elections. So the work starts now!" he wrote in a Facebook post this week.
Many of Mansfield’s followers hailed the decision‚ but he also drew much criticism‚ with some accusing him of being a wife beater and of using his celebrity status for political gain.
He returned to Facebook on Wednesday to address the criticism and defend his decision.
"Wow! Amazed at some of the accusations and vitriol posted on my site after my last post saying I had agreed to run for the DA in the next election. I have been accused of wife abuse‚ entering politics for financial gain and been told I am not a pleasant person for a variety of reasons. And that’s before I’ve even gone into politics!" Mansfield wrote.
He said the criticism would help him develop the thick skin needed for politics.
"I am already starting to grow my thick skin‚ because when I am there I will be even more vocal‚" he said.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.