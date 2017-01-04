POLITICS LIVE: Brace yourself for an angry, populist Zuma in 2017

"The collaboration between business, labour and government to support the economy, which is one of the key achievements of the year 2016, must continue in the New Year. Importantly, together we must take the economic transformation programme forward. We need to change the commanding heights of the economy, and increase the participation of black people as owners and managers."

What Zuma means by "change the commanding heights of the economy" to take "transformation" forward is not the traditional interpretation - which is accepted by all but the far right - that the black share of the economy needs to grow rapidly.

What Zuma means is that his programme to elevate his cronies - the Gupta family and their ministerial hangers-on - at the expense of "white monopoly capital" should gather steam.

It is no accident that the Guptas recently attempted to join the black business lobby. This is how the Sunday Times reported this story:

The Gupta family have been rebuffed in an audacious attempt to buy the influence of the Black Business Council, a powerful lobby group whose members include some of the biggest businesses in South Africa.

Sources said a proposal to have Oakbay Resources and Energy, the family's investment vehicle, become a corporate member of the council was made last month to the organisation's membership committee by Mzwanele Manyi, the council's head of policy.

But the offer, said to include a once-off R5-million donation as well as R1-million a month, was rejected before any official process could get under way, the Sunday Times has learnt.

Zuma's public statement might be disingenuous, but it is does strike a relatively moderate note.