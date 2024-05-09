A pothole on the Curry's Post road in the Midlands. Picture: Supplied
In a recent election speech Kgalema Motlanthe is reported to have asked voters to vote again for the ANC, because the party now has a lot of experience. Motlanthe is one of the former “big guns” of the ANC who have been brought in, in desperation, because of the party’s clear voter loss.
I have given Motlanthe’s rationale some serious thought and have come to the conclusion that the ANC sure has gained a lot of experience in the past 30 years. It has gained huge experience in corruption — right from the start, with the arms deal. It has gained experience in destroying SAA, in load-shedding, in not fixing potholes and in destroying the Post Office.
It has experience in reducing the school pass mark to a mere 30% so that pupils can believe that they are doing wonderfully when they are just scraping through. The ANC education record can boast that 40% of grade 4 scholars cannot read for understanding.
The ANC has experience in running up municipal accounts of billions that are due to Eskom — including accounts due by state departments. It has experience in destroying more than 60% of local authorities and of almost doubling the crime rate in the past 30 years.
A tree does not bear thistles for 30 years and then suddenly start bearing apples.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
LETTER: The ANC does have much experience — in mismanagement
It is true what Motlanthe says; but what the party has become expert at is corruption
