LETTER: Tiger adds to plastic pollution

Group is replacing glass packaging with polyethylene terephthalate

15 April 2024 - 15:48
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of Tiger Brands’ original products. Picture: REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS
I note with some dismay that Tiger Brands is moving away from glass packaging and replacing it with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) (“Tiger shakes up offerings for cash-strapped consumers”, April 14).

Purpose-designed plastic containers are single use. While the group’s desire to reduce costs in the short term is understandable, the fact is that even more PET in waste dumps, rivers and the sea is inevitable, leading to more pollution.

It is regrettable that Tiger Brands does not follow the example of Woolworths and other leading brands in reducing its own and the national use of plastics.

Robert Stone 
Linden

