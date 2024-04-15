Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Preposterous comment about Zuma

15 April 2024 - 17:05
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

Peter Bruce’s comment in his recent column — “I’m glad Zuma won that case. You can’t run a democracy by lawyering your opponents away. He wants to run? Let him” — was preposterous (“Bid to stop Zuma running was stupid from the start”, April 11).

The issue is patently a legal one concerning whether section 47 (1)e of the constitution disqualifies Zuma from being a parliamentarian because of his criminal record, notwithstanding the presidential remission of sentence he received.

The headline on the column is offensive, and totally unwarranted. The IEC’s conduct is far from stupid; it is in fact wise, and it is not all over yet. It is the Electoral Court’s ruling (without advancing any reasons) that is wrong in my opinion, and could well only be a temporary victory for Zuma — as with Bruce’s “gladness”.

The IEC is correct to lodge an urgent appeal against the ruling to the Constitutional Court, and I predict it will succeed. The IEC has made it clear that the decision to appeal to the apex court has nothing to do with politics but to seek clarity on this very important electoral issue.

Alick Costa
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Bid to stop Zuma running was stupid from the start

Former president is now officially the grand bogeyman of SA politics
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: IEC jumps the gun

Dash to top court over Jacob Zuma creates suspicion that Electoral Commission is playing politics
Opinion
3 hours ago

IEC acted correctly in MK party issue, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says the Electoral Commission must be given the opportunity to seek clarity at the courts
National
3 hours ago

WATCH: Electoral court clears Jacob Zuma to run for parliament

Business Day TV talks to visiting professor at Wits School of Governance, Susan Booysen
Politics
5 days ago
