LETTER: Preposterous comment about Zuma
Peter Bruce’s comment in his recent column — “I’m glad Zuma won that case. You can’t run a democracy by lawyering your opponents away. He wants to run? Let him” — was preposterous (“Bid to stop Zuma running was stupid from the start”, April 11).
The issue is patently a legal one concerning whether section 47 (1)e of the constitution disqualifies Zuma from being a parliamentarian because of his criminal record, notwithstanding the presidential remission of sentence he received.
The headline on the column is offensive, and totally unwarranted. The IEC’s conduct is far from stupid; it is in fact wise, and it is not all over yet. It is the Electoral Court’s ruling (without advancing any reasons) that is wrong in my opinion, and could well only be a temporary victory for Zuma — as with Bruce’s “gladness”.
The IEC is correct to lodge an urgent appeal against the ruling to the Constitutional Court, and I predict it will succeed. The IEC has made it clear that the decision to appeal to the apex court has nothing to do with politics but to seek clarity on this very important electoral issue.
Alick Costa
Johannesburg
