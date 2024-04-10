National

DA wins case to enable SA expats vote at consulates

The Electoral Court set the IEC’s decision aside by confirming the word ‘consulate’ in the Electoral Act included those headed by honorary consuls

10 April 2024 - 12:14
by Rorisang Kgosana
File photo: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
The DA has won its court case against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to have more voting stations for citizens living abroad.

The party went to the Electoral Court in February to request the inclusion of all embassies, high commissions and consulate as voting stations for the May 29 elections.

SA citizens living in Perth, Australia, requested the opening of the honorary consulate as a voting station. However, the high commission in Canberra said the Perth consulate could not be used for voting as it was not headed by “transferred staff from SA”.

“The DA considered this position to be unlawful and irrational. The party argued the IEC and the international relations and co-operation department should not differentiate between consulates headed by transferred staff and those led by honorary consuls,” said DA federal chair Helen Zille.

The Electoral Court set the IEC’s decision aside by confirming the word “consulate” in the Electoral Act included those headed by honorary consuls.

“The Electoral Court has now confirmed this position. For the more than 40,000 South Africans living in Perth, as well as other cities where this judgment will be effective, this is an enormous victory. The DA will monitor the IEC to ensure the practical implementation of this decision as well as to confirm the number and location of additional voting stations,” said Zille.

South Africans living in Perth and other cities can move their registration status to the new voting stations until April 22 through the VEC 10 application which is applicable to those voting overseas.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s endless games

Former president doesn't want to be an ordinary MP, he wants to shake things up
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Zuma gets his chance to finish the job

Ramaphosa and ANC leaders must be kicking themselves
Opinion
5 hours ago

IEC will provide branded materials for voting abroad

Electoral body clarifies its confusing message send earlier to SA missions abroad
National
1 week ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Vital that IEC retains its hard-won credibility

The Electoral Commission of SA has to preside over an extremely complicated general election cycle
Opinion
6 days ago
