WATCH: Electoral court clears Jacob Zuma to run for parliament

Business Day TV talks to Susan Booysen, visiting professor at Wits School of Governance

10 April 2024 - 16:13
by business Day TV
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Business Day TV caught up with Susan Booysen, an analyst and visiting professor at the Wits School of Governance, to discuss former president Jacob Zuma's clearance to run for parliament and how this could shake up the May 29 general election.

