The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) expects us to believe that it’s not an anomaly to appeal against an order without seeing the judgment. The matter still resides with the electoral court, which is due to deliver a judgment on the objection raised on the candidacy of former president Jacob Zuma.
Why is the IEC so desperate to appeal against a pending outcome? It had ample time to seek “clarity” on receipt of the objection. Besides, a prejudice to Zuma outweighs any prejudice to the IEC. How do we know for sure that there are no ulterior motives?
All this creates a suspicion of the IEC playing politics, which could get some questioning its independence and boycotting the general election.
A similar issue stirred up riots in 2021 that caused our beloved country to go downhill, robbing the innocent of their lives. Yet the IEC is taking the plunge with the Constitutional Court, which has not been forgiven by many for failing to order state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo to exhaust all remedies available at the high court for Zuma to be afforded a fair trial.
Now the May elections are going to be held to ransom due to a miscalculated blunder by these blindfolded actors of justice. The IEC should really reconsider its decision. One thing is for sure. Mhlanganyelwa is ready for a battle with the IEC and will pull no punches.
Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni
LETTER: IEC jumps the gun
Dash to top court over Jacob Zuma creates suspicion that Electoral Commission of SA is playing politics
