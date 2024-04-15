Opinion / Letters

LETTER: IEC jumps the gun

Dash to top court over Jacob Zuma creates suspicion that Electoral Commission of SA is playing politics

15 April 2024 - 16:23
File photo: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) expects us to believe that it’s not an anomaly to appeal against an order without seeing the judgment. The matter still resides with the electoral court, which is due to deliver a judgment on the objection raised on the candidacy of former president Jacob Zuma.

Why is the IEC so desperate to appeal against a pending outcome? It had ample time to seek “clarity” on receipt of the objection. Besides, a prejudice to Zuma outweighs any prejudice to the IEC. How do we know for sure that there are no ulterior motives?

All this creates a suspicion of the IEC playing politics, which could get some questioning its independence and boycotting the general election.

A similar issue stirred up riots in 2021 that caused our beloved country to go downhill, robbing the innocent of their lives. Yet the IEC is taking the plunge with the Constitutional Court, which has not been forgiven by many for failing to order state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo to exhaust all remedies available at the high court for Zuma to be afforded a fair trial. 

Now the May elections are going to be held to ransom due to a miscalculated blunder by these blindfolded actors of justice. The IEC should really reconsider its decision. One thing is for sure. Mhlanganyelwa is ready for a battle with the IEC and will pull no punches.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma to continue hogging political limelight

Constitutional Court may hear IEC appeal against decision allowing him to contest the election
Politics
1 day ago

IEC acted correctly in MK party issue, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says the Electoral Commission must be given the opportunity to seek clarity at the courts
National
3 hours ago

IEC asks top court to set aside order on MK party and Jacob Zuma

The IEC received 22 objections to Zuma’s eligibility to stand for election based on his being sentenced to a 12-month prison term without option of a ...
Politics
3 days ago
