LETTER: Facts not puff pieces, please
Jonny Steinberg seems to be looking at the recent past through a pinkish lens of misplaced nostalgia
Jonny Steinberg is the third white male over 50 I’ve encountered recently who seems to be looking at the recent past through a pinkish lens of misplaced nostalgia (“Crafty politician Zuma is in league of his own”, March 22).
In his column last week the semi-reluctant admiration came through strongly, with words like “most talented”, “intuitive”, “league his own” and “impressive”.
Since I don’t want to rehash all the crimes and “misdemeanours” of the Zuma years (which, by the way, began before he became president) there’s only one question that arises for me about the man in 2024: where on earth does he get the money? Money for the endless legal cases, lawyers and advocates, money to “feed” the supporters he needs to stay in the public eye, money to travel around the country and, most relevant this year, money to fund the MK party.
Business Day readers might prefer to read investigative articles by journalists following that particular money trail than semi-admiring puff pieces by writers teaching at Yale University.
Ruth Muller
Illovo
