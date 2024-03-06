As if Transnet’s poor port performance wasn’t enough, the SA Police Service now appears to be making a business out of stopping containers when they arrive in SA’s ports (“As Transnet, we must keep our promises”, March 5).
LETTER: Inspection of imported containers a heavy burden
Police are making money with delays and adding to costs of struggling local businesses
As if Transnet’s poor port performance wasn’t enough, the SA Police Service now appears to be making a business out of stopping containers when they arrive in SA’s ports (“As Transnet, we must keep our promises”, March 5).
I had one stopped in Durban recently. One of three from Europe, it was desperately required on a construction site. Despite the protestations of our agent, it was taken to storage and unpacked. The process resulted in an additional three weeks delay.
When the container eventually arrived in Cape Town via feeder vessel it was again delayed as uncommunicated charges were outstanding. I know the police are looking for drugs, but I thought this supply chain operated in the other direction.
As the inspection costs exceeded R35,000, which my company has to pay, is it going too far to say that the police have found an additional and highly profitable revenue stream while adding cost and delays for struggling local businesses?
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
