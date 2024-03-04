LETTER: NHI will cause huge exodus

If there is a lack of funding now, just wait for the ANC’s dysfunctional and corrupt National Health Insurance (NHI). There will be mass migration of the key taxpayers on a scale never seen before. People will vote with their feet, leaving the corrupt and dysfunctional ANC virtually bankrupt.
Yugen Pillay’s column refers (“The 2024 budget hints at a pragmatic approach to NHI”, March 4).
If there is a lack of funding now, just wait for the ANC’s dysfunctional and corrupt National Health Insurance (NHI). There will be mass migration of the key taxpayers on a scale never seen before. People will vote with their feet, leaving the corrupt and dysfunctional ANC virtually bankrupt.
Unable to fund their vote-buying programmes using taxpayer money, the scene will be set for revolution. Sofa Cyril and his coterie of corrupt and inept cadres may find themselves as the focal point of the revolution and suffer a regrettable fate.
Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE
YUGEN PILLAY: The 2024 budget hints at a pragmatic approach to NHI
