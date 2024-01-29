Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bailout risks papering over Transnet failures

The longer SA focuses on short-term ‘fixes’ its trade potential will be hobbled

29 January 2024 - 05:00
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A government (read: taxpayer) takeover of some (or all) of Transnet’s R130bn debt pile, or some form of cash injection, could well provide the state-owned logistics company with some measure of breathing room.

However, doing so risks papering over the structural and policy causes behind Transnet’s struggles while providing a tacit stamp of approval of how ministers, government departments and numerous iterations of the state-owned enterprise’s board have “managed” it.

Would the removal of preferential procurement requirements accompany any form of bailout or debt relief? Will such assistance require that rail corridors be opened up to private sector investment and competition — immediately, not “down the line”, at an undetermined point in future. Should Transnet receive such cash what restrictions, if any, will be imposed to prevent political interference and pressure regarding board decisions?

Absent these kinds of discussions and decisions, direct financial assistance for Transnet will only punt into touch those truly meaningful reforms and decisions that the country’s whole logistics space requires.

In 2023 the Port of Maputo increased the volume of products shipped to a record 31.2-million tonnes. A $2bn port expansion recently received the green light. Namibia is also investing in its port and logistics capacities.

The longer SA focuses on short-term “fixes” such as bailouts, and avoids real reforms, its trade potential (and benefits from trade) will be hobbled.

Chris Hattingh 
Centre for Risk Analysis

Pressure builds for Transnet bailout ‘to avoid another Eskom disaster’

Futuregrowth urges the government to inject cash or take over debt to free the company from its R130bn debt
National
5 days ago

SIU ‘evaluating’ graft claims against Transnet ports authority CEO Pepi Selinga

Selinga faces an internal and external probe into allegations of corruption and mismanagement
National
16 hours ago

Transnet troubles drag Richards Bay coal exports to a new low

Decline in rail deliveries pushes shipments from RBCT down by another 3-million tonnes
National
3 days ago

Transnet ignored early warnings of a crisis at Cape Town port

Shipping delays caused by endemic inefficiencies and equipment failures  have seen fruit exports fall by 14% from a year earlier
National
5 days ago
