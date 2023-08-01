The DA in uMzinyathi District has written to the acting municipal manager, Edward Bonga, to request records of the Umkhuphula water project in uMsinga local municipality.
The contractor has not been on site for more than five years now, leaving three water reservoirs unfinished. Some of the construction materials were left on site and there are no security guards at any of these reservoirs.
We have requested answers to the following:
How much was allocated to this project and how much was paid;
How much is left from the total allocation;
The name of the consulting firm or engineer;
Who approved the payment; and
Progress and action with the project to ensure that it is completed.
The failure to complete water infrastructure projects in uMzinyathi is a cause for concern.
uMzinyathi is one of the municipalities that lacks water infrastructure and it is therefore disappointing that despite money allocated for water infrastructure development, management has done little to nothing to ensure that water infrastructure projects are completed.
Three decades into a democratic government and our communities are still sharing water with animals. It is the responsibility of the municipality to ensure people have access to basic clean water, hence we have written to the municipal manager demanding answers.
Maliyakhe Shelembe, MP DA uMzinyathi Constituency Head, via email
LETTER: Unfinished water reservoirs demand answers
The contractor has been absent from the Umkhuphula project for more than five years
