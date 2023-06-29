Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Greed trumps morals

It’s a sad state of affairs for the ordinary citizen in Africa

29 June 2023 - 15:31
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: REUTERS/YULIA MOROZOVA
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: REUTERS/YULIA MOROZOVA

Peter Bruce's column refers (“Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa”, June 29).

So greed trumps morals, is that it with the ANC? And Wagner men who are in fact terrorists unleash the terror of rape, pillaging, murder and more on poor innocent citizens of the countries they establish a foothold in. Then these people are off on a boat to Europe to try to have a better life, and all because of Russia and its terrorists.

This has to be stopped. The so-called leaders in Africa, including our own President Cyril Ramaphosa, don't give a damn about their own people, yet Europe is expected to welcome millions of refugees with open arms after having been told to go leave Africa alone.

It really has become a sad state of affairs for the ordinary citizen in Africa who is just trying to live a life that somebody else is constantly controlling and messing up. It is time to take action against these greedy, corrupt, merciless leaders who engage in such atrocities, including our own, before Wagner’s disgusting men are made part of the SA National Defence Force.

Janice Hellyer 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa

Russian capture of Central African Republic should be opposed by African leaders
Opinion
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sweet or sour? Determining SA’s fresh fruit future
Opinion
2.
TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Steinhoff saga a wake-up call for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Emigration trends bode ill for SA ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KEVIN TUTANI: The Belt & Road Initiative is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.