LETTER: Greed trumps morals

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
It’s a sad state of affairs for the ordinary citizen in Africa
The Reserve Bank suggests Brics gives priority to executing building blocks relating to setting a common vision, in the first instance
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
PPI measures changes in prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers and is considered a key indicator of future consumer inflation
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Team will put boot to ball when circumstances demand it, the coach says
Carmakers are getting serious about putting their electric propulsion systems into a new breed of yachts
Peter Bruce's column refers (“Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa”, June 29).
So greed trumps morals, is that it with the ANC? And Wagner men who are in fact terrorists unleash the terror of rape, pillaging, murder and more on poor innocent citizens of the countries they establish a foothold in. Then these people are off on a boat to Europe to try to have a better life, and all because of Russia and its terrorists.
This has to be stopped. The so-called leaders in Africa, including our own President Cyril Ramaphosa, don't give a damn about their own people, yet Europe is expected to welcome millions of refugees with open arms after having been told to go leave Africa alone.
It really has become a sad state of affairs for the ordinary citizen in Africa who is just trying to live a life that somebody else is constantly controlling and messing up. It is time to take action against these greedy, corrupt, merciless leaders who engage in such atrocities, including our own, before Wagner’s disgusting men are made part of the SA National Defence Force.
Janice Hellyer Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Greed trumps morals
It’s a sad state of affairs for the ordinary citizen in Africa
Peter Bruce's column refers (“Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa”, June 29).
So greed trumps morals, is that it with the ANC? And Wagner men who are in fact terrorists unleash the terror of rape, pillaging, murder and more on poor innocent citizens of the countries they establish a foothold in. Then these people are off on a boat to Europe to try to have a better life, and all because of Russia and its terrorists.
This has to be stopped. The so-called leaders in Africa, including our own President Cyril Ramaphosa, don't give a damn about their own people, yet Europe is expected to welcome millions of refugees with open arms after having been told to go leave Africa alone.
It really has become a sad state of affairs for the ordinary citizen in Africa who is just trying to live a life that somebody else is constantly controlling and messing up. It is time to take action against these greedy, corrupt, merciless leaders who engage in such atrocities, including our own, before Wagner’s disgusting men are made part of the SA National Defence Force.
Janice Hellyer
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.