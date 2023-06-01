Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bleak prognosis

The implications of National Health Insurance are clear, given the track record of state-owned enterprises

01 June 2023 - 17:08
Picture: 123RF/Andreypopov
Picture: 123RF/Andreypopov

Cometh Dube-Makholwa’s letter refers (“Where will South African go if NHI ruins our health service?” May 29). Even with only a slight understanding of what’s going on in our country it is clear what lies ahead should National Health Insurance be implemented.

The flight of medical professionals will be significant, leaving us with another broken state-owned enterprise. However, we have elections around the corner, and we all know what ridiculous promises will be made between now and then.

Grant Momplé

Paarl

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: In capital we trust to fix the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Russia arms scandal probe has whiff of ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NOLUYOLO XORILE: Why Africa’s energy poverty ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Where will South Africans go if NHI ruins ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
GABRIEL MAKIN AND FRANS CRONJE: Fixing the ...
Opinion

Related Articles

‘We are confident it will be contained,’ Joe Phaahla says of cholera outbreak

National / Health

Two cases of cholera confirmed in North West by health department

National / Health

Cosatu urges health department to consult Nedlac on tobacco law

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.