Cometh Dube-Makholwa’s letter refers (“Where will South African go if NHI ruins our health service?” May 29). Even with only a slight understanding of what’s going on in our country it is clear what lies ahead should National Health Insurance be implemented.
The flight of medical professionals will be significant, leaving us with another broken state-owned enterprise. However, we have elections around the corner, and we all know what ridiculous promises will be made between now and then.
Grant Momplé
Paarl
LETTER: Bleak prognosis
The implications of National Health Insurance are clear, given the track record of state-owned enterprises
