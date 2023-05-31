National / Health

Cosatu urges health department to consult Nedlac on tobacco law

Trade union federation says lack of consultation could expose government to legal challenges

31 May 2023 - 17:06

Cosatu, SA’s biggest trade union federation, warns that failing to comply with the Nedlac Act’s requirements could expose the government to legal challenges on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill.

The draft tough new antismoking law before parliament contains measures to regulate e-cigarettes for the first time...

