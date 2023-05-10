LETTER: Government will plead poverty and grid collapse, but those arguments are untrue

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
We learnt from the report of the Zondo state capture commission that more than R1-trillion has been looted in SA in recent years. The looting continues, with the former CEO of Eskom estimating that more than R1bn a month is still being spirited away from that beleaguered utility, prejudicing its chances of restoring reliability to the electricity grid.
These facts are brought into sharp focus by the ruling of the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court directing the state to fulfil its obligations under the Bill of Rights, by arranging an uninterrupted supply of electricity to schools, police stations and hospitals (“Pravin Gordhan to appeal against court ruling on load-shedding exemptions,” May 8).
The rights to basic education and security of the person are not qualified by weasel words like “reasonable measures” and “available resources”. They have been claimable in full since day one of the new SA. Access to healthcare, other than emergency medical treatment, is subject to what is called “progressive realisation”.
Clearly there is nothing progressive about the long-standing inability of the government to make any headway on supplying electricity reliably. The government, in its intended appeal of the judgment, will plead poverty and raise fears about collapsing the grid if the order is implemented. These arguments are fallacious.
An “available resource” that the state has hitherto been shy to claim is the recovery of the loot of state capture. It is perhaps understandable that, given the identity of the looters, there is a reluctance to rake back loot. Yet internationally, asset recovery specialists stand ready to freeze and seize the vast loot of state capture in civil proceedings, in which the onus of proof is far lighter than in criminal proceedings. No proper instructions to do the necessary have been issued. The criminal justice administration is inept and gutted of all capacity to do so.
It is also perfectly possible to give our bloated public service a “haircut”, thereby freeing up funds for implementing the court order. While there is so much loot swilling around out there, with no attempt being made to effect recovery, it is specious to plead poverty.
As for collapsing the electricity supply grid: it is doable to put solar, gas and even diesel generators (as has been done in all superior courts) in place to perform what is required by the court order. To rake back loot and use imaginative solutions in the alternative energy field requires the standard of political will that may only be generated when the application for leave to appeal is refused, as it should be.
Paul HoffmanAccountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Government will plead poverty and grid collapse, but those arguments are untrue
An ‘available resource’ that the state has hitherto been shy to claim is the recovery of the loot of state capture
We learnt from the report of the Zondo state capture commission that more than R1-trillion has been looted in SA in recent years. The looting continues, with the former CEO of Eskom estimating that more than R1bn a month is still being spirited away from that beleaguered utility, prejudicing its chances of restoring reliability to the electricity grid.
These facts are brought into sharp focus by the ruling of the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court directing the state to fulfil its obligations under the Bill of Rights, by arranging an uninterrupted supply of electricity to schools, police stations and hospitals (“Pravin Gordhan to appeal against court ruling on load-shedding exemptions,” May 8).
The rights to basic education and security of the person are not qualified by weasel words like “reasonable measures” and “available resources”. They have been claimable in full since day one of the new SA. Access to healthcare, other than emergency medical treatment, is subject to what is called “progressive realisation”.
Clearly there is nothing progressive about the long-standing inability of the government to make any headway on supplying electricity reliably. The government, in its intended appeal of the judgment, will plead poverty and raise fears about collapsing the grid if the order is implemented. These arguments are fallacious.
An “available resource” that the state has hitherto been shy to claim is the recovery of the loot of state capture. It is perhaps understandable that, given the identity of the looters, there is a reluctance to rake back loot. Yet internationally, asset recovery specialists stand ready to freeze and seize the vast loot of state capture in civil proceedings, in which the onus of proof is far lighter than in criminal proceedings. No proper instructions to do the necessary have been issued. The criminal justice administration is inept and gutted of all capacity to do so.
It is also perfectly possible to give our bloated public service a “haircut”, thereby freeing up funds for implementing the court order. While there is so much loot swilling around out there, with no attempt being made to effect recovery, it is specious to plead poverty.
As for collapsing the electricity supply grid: it is doable to put solar, gas and even diesel generators (as has been done in all superior courts) in place to perform what is required by the court order. To rake back loot and use imaginative solutions in the alternative energy field requires the standard of political will that may only be generated when the application for leave to appeal is refused, as it should be.
Paul Hoffman
Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Police ‘lackadaisical while Rome was burning’, says former Eskom chair
No instruction to pay Siyaya, Makhubele argues at tribunal
NPA files for leave to appeal in first state capture trial after loss
Police at odds over Eskom crime investigation initiated by André de Ruyter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.