LETTER: Expand Cape Town airport

It will enhance the city’s appeal and grow global tourism

09 May 2023 - 14:53
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

There is an urgent need for the expansion of Cape Town International Airport. The City of Cape Town has witnessed tremendous growth in tourism over the past few years, which is now back to pre-Covid levels, while the airport has received countless accolades, affirming its status as the best airport in Africa. However, with success comes challenges.

Cape Town International Airport has become a bustling hub for travellers, and the route between Johannesburg and Cape Town is one of the busiest routes in the world. As a result, local flying schools, which play a crucial role in training our future pilots, are facing a significant struggle in securing airspace for training purposes. This not only hampers the development of aspiring aviators but poses safety concerns due to the overcrowded skies.

An expansion of the Cape Town International Airport will bring forth numerous benefits that extend beyond the aviation industry. Firstly, it will create hundreds of new jobs, providing opportunities for our citizens and boosting economic growth. The construction process itself will generate employment and stimulate various sectors, including construction, engineering and hospitality.

Furthermore, an expanded airport will enhance the city’s appeal to international tourists, leading to a significant increase in visitor numbers. As travellers are presented with more convenient flight options and improved services, Cape Town will undoubtedly become an even more sought-after destination. This in turn will bolster the local economy, benefiting businesses, entrepreneurs and communities throughout the region.

While we celebrate the achievements of Cape Town International Airport, we must not rest on our laurels. By addressing airspace congestion through expansion you directly demonstrate your commitment to fostering growth, development and safety.

Derrick America, MPP 
DA Western Cape mobility spokesperson

