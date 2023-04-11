Investors watch for latest consumer price and producer price index data
The small Pacific nation of Vanuatu is carbon-negative. This means it takes in more pollutants than it sends out into the world and is therefore the perfect country to give the Gupta brothers a passport.
Not that I blame Vanuatu for selling citizenship to Jacob Zuma’s former employers. On its best day it is a nation clinging to a scattering of reefs and volcanos in a very big, very unsympathetic sea, and its best days are rapidly sliding away into that sea as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of storms and flooding. ..
TOM EATON: Ahead of the flood Vanuatu is putting its ark at risk of Gupta capture
The island nation is learning to hold its collective breath by welcoming the good, the bad and the not so pretty
