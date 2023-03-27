Gupta-linked accused in alleged Estina project fraud plead not guilty

Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Opposition politics in SA is in a sorry state
Labour lawyer backs Cosatu's stance on workers’ constitutional rights
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Tens of thousands had flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
The idea that finance is an arm of the state is back — and global banking is likely to be reshaped by it.
Two alleged Gupta associates on trial in connection with a R37.7m fraud case have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.
On Monday, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth appeared at the Pretoria regional court.
They face charges of fraud, contravention of section 54(1)(A) of the International Trade Administration Act and contravention of regulation 22 of the Exchange Control Act. The charges arise from a joint investigation by the SA Revenue Service and the Investigating Directorate into the failed Free State Estina project.
A pasteurisation plant, imported from India, was invoiced to Estina by Gateway, an alleged Gupta front company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said investigations revealed Estina submitted customs clearance documents in support of a VAT refund claim.
“The customs declaration was scrutinised, whereupon the declared value of more than R37.7m for a ‘new’ pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high,” the NPA said.
When Monday’s proceeding got under way, the state started by reading out the charges into the record.
The two men stood a few metres apart in the dock as they listened to the charges against them, after which they pleaded not guilty. About eight witnesses were present on Monday for proceedings.
The state’s first witness, Piet Swart, a Sars investigator with 40 years of experience, was sworn in.
Swart testified how the custom clearance document (SAD 500 and invoice) which included a customs declaration form, were submitted via Sars’ electronic data information (EDI) system by UTI as the clearing agent on behalf of Estina, to support a fraudulent VAT refund claim.
Explaining to the court, Swart said: “UTI is registered with Sars and is a clearing agent which conducted business on behalf of its client, Estina.”
The customs clearance submissions relate to nine shipping containers that carried dairy equipment from Gateway Limited in the UAE. He explained the containers each had a unique number.
“The exporter is recorded to be Gateway Limited with an address in the UAE and the importer is recorded to be Estina,” he said.
Swart explained that the port of loading was in India, while the port of discharge was Durban. He said the total shipment contained a total of 482 packages.
Evidence already in the public domain suggests that Gateway was used and controlled by the Guptas, as a conduit to launder money and to extract funds from SA.
The state further alleges that the overstated or inflated value was intentionally and unlawfully used by Estina and its sole director Vasram, to launder funds from SA, to the prejudice of the taxpaying public.
Vasram was the sole director of Estina during the commission of the alleged offences. The pair was arrested at the end of December 2021 and granted bail of R10,000 each.
They are two of several people arrested in connection with the Free State department of agriculture’s project in 2012, ostensibly to empower black farmers. Allegations later surfaced that it was being used to siphon cash, with high-profile government officials and the Gupta family implicated.
The trial will continue on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gupta-linked accused in alleged Estina project fraud plead not guilty
Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth were arrested in connection with the failed Estina dairy farm project
Two alleged Gupta associates on trial in connection with a R37.7m fraud case have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.
On Monday, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth appeared at the Pretoria regional court.
They face charges of fraud, contravention of section 54(1)(A) of the International Trade Administration Act and contravention of regulation 22 of the Exchange Control Act. The charges arise from a joint investigation by the SA Revenue Service and the Investigating Directorate into the failed Free State Estina project.
A pasteurisation plant, imported from India, was invoiced to Estina by Gateway, an alleged Gupta front company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said investigations revealed Estina submitted customs clearance documents in support of a VAT refund claim.
“The customs declaration was scrutinised, whereupon the declared value of more than R37.7m for a ‘new’ pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high,” the NPA said.
When Monday’s proceeding got under way, the state started by reading out the charges into the record.
The two men stood a few metres apart in the dock as they listened to the charges against them, after which they pleaded not guilty. About eight witnesses were present on Monday for proceedings.
The state’s first witness, Piet Swart, a Sars investigator with 40 years of experience, was sworn in.
Swart testified how the custom clearance document (SAD 500 and invoice) which included a customs declaration form, were submitted via Sars’ electronic data information (EDI) system by UTI as the clearing agent on behalf of Estina, to support a fraudulent VAT refund claim.
Explaining to the court, Swart said: “UTI is registered with Sars and is a clearing agent which conducted business on behalf of its client, Estina.”
The customs clearance submissions relate to nine shipping containers that carried dairy equipment from Gateway Limited in the UAE. He explained the containers each had a unique number.
“The exporter is recorded to be Gateway Limited with an address in the UAE and the importer is recorded to be Estina,” he said.
Swart explained that the port of loading was in India, while the port of discharge was Durban. He said the total shipment contained a total of 482 packages.
Evidence already in the public domain suggests that Gateway was used and controlled by the Guptas, as a conduit to launder money and to extract funds from SA.
The state further alleges that the overstated or inflated value was intentionally and unlawfully used by Estina and its sole director Vasram, to launder funds from SA, to the prejudice of the taxpaying public.
Vasram was the sole director of Estina during the commission of the alleged offences. The pair was arrested at the end of December 2021 and granted bail of R10,000 each.
They are two of several people arrested in connection with the Free State department of agriculture’s project in 2012, ostensibly to empower black farmers. Allegations later surfaced that it was being used to siphon cash, with high-profile government officials and the Gupta family implicated.
The trial will continue on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gupta-targeted Habib Overseas Bank placed under curatorship
State witness says he was told to draft memo that ensured R24.9m tender for ...
MPs recommend Mosebenzi Zwane be suspended from parliament
EDITORIAL: Was Zondo another R1bn wasted?
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Some high-ups must be sweating as they await that knock on the ...
NPA confirms arrest of Mosebenzi Zwane for Estina dairy project
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.