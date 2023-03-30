LETTER: Not counterintuitive, just wrong

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has calculated that for several months in 2022 the import price of chicken was higher than it was selling for in SA’s retail shops (“Competition watchdog sparks outcry over food price hikes criticism”, March 29).
This nonsense (the commission calls it “counterintuitive”) illustrates my concerns about aspects of the commission’s report on the effect of chicken imports on retail prices, including the effects of the imposition and removal of provisional anti-dumping duties in 2022.
From December 2021 to July 2022 the government imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on chicken imports from Brazil. These ranged from 6% to 48% on six named producers, and was set at 265.1% for all other companies. There were similar ranges for four EU countries.
However, as the commission had no way of knowing which tariffs applied to which import consignment, it says in a footnote that it applied the maximum tariff to all imports for the purposes of its calculations. This results in a graph showing import prices, including duties, exceeding retail prices. Worse, it results in conclusions based on that incorrect assumption.
Other anomalies caught my layman’s eye:
I’m sure there are other errors and omissions that experts will detect. I have seen enough to make me suspect that what should have been a worthwhile investigation to the benefit of SA consumers may end up punishing the wrong people for the wrong reasons.
Francois BairdFounder, FairPlay
