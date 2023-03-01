Companies / Land & Agriculture

Distressed local poultry industry gears up for export drive

Exports are an important strategic growth move, but it will take the industry at least another 24 months to effect and then export

01 March 2023 - 17:12 Michelle Gumede

The SA poultry industry, which has been harangued by record-high feed costs, intensifying load-shedding and imports being dumped in the local market, is gearing up to find new markets in Saudi Arabia and the EU, the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said.

This is as the industry awaits a decision by trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel in August on whether anti-dumping duties that were suddenly retracted in 2022, will be reinstated on chicken imported from five countries including Brazil, to protect the local sector...

