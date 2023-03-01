Distressed local poultry industry gears up for export drive

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode.
The official in fact refers to Marshall Campbell, after whom KwaMashu is named
Judge questions 600,000 tonnes of unaccounted coal, undermining NUM case of irreparable harm to workers
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
With car prices climbing, consumers in the US are finding it difficult to pay off their vehicles
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Forecasts might result in lower crop production and higher food prices
But the Bok captain cautions they need to adapt to the new ways the game is being played
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
The SA poultry industry, which has been harangued by record-high feed costs, intensifying load-shedding and imports being dumped in the local market, is gearing up to find new markets in Saudi Arabia and the EU, the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said.
This is as the industry awaits a decision by trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel in August on whether anti-dumping duties that were suddenly retracted in 2022, will be reinstated on chicken imported from five countries including Brazil, to protect the local sector...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Distressed local poultry industry gears up for export drive
Exports are an important strategic growth move, but it will take the industry at least another 24 months to effect and then export
The SA poultry industry, which has been harangued by record-high feed costs, intensifying load-shedding and imports being dumped in the local market, is gearing up to find new markets in Saudi Arabia and the EU, the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said.
This is as the industry awaits a decision by trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel in August on whether anti-dumping duties that were suddenly retracted in 2022, will be reinstated on chicken imported from five countries including Brazil, to protect the local sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.