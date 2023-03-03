Companies

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Indaba's mission to win in the outdoor media market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neo Molefi, CEO of Indaba Billboards & Media

03 March 2023 - 18:41 Mudiwa Gavaza
Billboards in the BCMM, these one in Hermingways picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
DD110123 BILLBOARDS24 Billboards in the BCMM, these one in Hermingways picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Billboards and outdoor advertising are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neo Molefi, CEO of Indaba Billboards & Media. 

The company was founded by advertising veteran, Molefi in partnership with Paseka Molelengoane. With their biggest billboard located in Pretoria outside Mabopane train station, the agency also offers taxi rank, wall murals, spaza shop and container advertising and branding solutions across the country.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

According to the 2022 Nielsen AdEx research, the total advertising spend in SA is about R42bn. Of this amount, less than 2% is spent with all the black-owned agencies in the country combined.

Molefi says his company is fighting to flip this imbalance. He also outlines how outdoor media has performed against other medium such as print, radio, television and online. 

Topics of discussion include: Indaba’s business model; defining outdoor media and its components; structure of the outdoor media market; challenges faced by smaller players; and ways in which more business can be channelled beyond the top operators in the space. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

The billboard bonus

Cheeky and big, an insurer has doubled its customer base by putting its message across in the old way
News & Insights
3 weeks ago

Kick-starting out-of-home advertising in 2023

The local digital out-of-home industry is maturing rapidly
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

A deep dive into digital out-of-home advertising in SA

Agencies and clients need to be asking the right questions of media owners in order to make strategic and informed decisions about digital OOH sites
News & Insights
3 months ago
