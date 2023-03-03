PODCAST | Indaba’s mission to win in the outdoor media market

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Julius Malema’s statement on Thursday that the president needs to resign is the first logical step
The party has demanded former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter retract statements that implicate the party in corruption at Eskom
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neo Molefi, CEO of Indaba Billboards & Media
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
From your longstanding but clearly unscrupulous bank to Airbnb — check every detail of what you’re being offered
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
We asked a few of the country’s top chefs for their most coveted ingredients, from exotic produce to local luxuries. Here are their picks
Billboards and outdoor advertising are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neo Molefi, CEO of Indaba Billboards & Media.
The company was founded by advertising veteran, Molefi in partnership with Paseka Molelengoane. With their biggest billboard located in Pretoria outside Mabopane train station, the agency also offers taxi rank, wall murals, spaza shop and container advertising and branding solutions across the country.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
According to the 2022 Nielsen AdEx research, the total advertising spend in SA is about R42bn. Of this amount, less than 2% is spent with all the black-owned agencies in the country combined.
Molefi says his company is fighting to flip this imbalance. He also outlines how outdoor media has performed against other medium such as print, radio, television and online.
Topics of discussion include: Indaba’s business model; defining outdoor media and its components; structure of the outdoor media market; challenges faced by smaller players; and ways in which more business can be channelled beyond the top operators in the space.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Indaba’s mission to win in the outdoor media market
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neo Molefi, CEO of Indaba Billboards & Media
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Billboards and outdoor advertising are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neo Molefi, CEO of Indaba Billboards & Media.
The company was founded by advertising veteran, Molefi in partnership with Paseka Molelengoane. With their biggest billboard located in Pretoria outside Mabopane train station, the agency also offers taxi rank, wall murals, spaza shop and container advertising and branding solutions across the country.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
According to the 2022 Nielsen AdEx research, the total advertising spend in SA is about R42bn. Of this amount, less than 2% is spent with all the black-owned agencies in the country combined.
Molefi says his company is fighting to flip this imbalance. He also outlines how outdoor media has performed against other medium such as print, radio, television and online.
Topics of discussion include: Indaba’s business model; defining outdoor media and its components; structure of the outdoor media market; challenges faced by smaller players; and ways in which more business can be channelled beyond the top operators in the space.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
The billboard bonus
Kick-starting out-of-home advertising in 2023
A deep dive into digital out-of-home advertising in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Woolworths says it is not Checkers, ‘we have the holy grail’
Dis-Chem says white dispensary clients left after CEO’s letter
Glacier by Sanlam set to be largest ‘fund supermarket’ in SA
Public and private sector are joining forces to solve SA's energy crisis
Balwin launches R10bn residential development at Waterfall City in Midrand
Related Articles
The billboard bonus
The lines between digital and TV are being blurred — and in time, they’ll ...
A deep dive into digital out-of-home advertising in SA