LETTER: Stem flow of skills out of SA

The brain drain from SA has become an enormous problem. We are almost at 40% unemployment and in the youth category it could be double that. There are better opportunities in foreign jurisdictions, including salaries, perks and working conditions.
Certain professions within the artisan and medical categories have been bleeding trained individuals for years. Issues such as employment equity and cadre deployment have hastened this drain.
Another factor is the uncertainty with regard to the future, coupled with crime and the lack of service delivery. Literally dozens of professional youth are telling me that there is greater opportunity abroad, with chances of promotion and further training.
Many are saying a tipping point has been reached where family and friends are already abroad and there is a great pull factor to join them. Further education in SA is also an issue as it is expensive and often lacking.
On the other hand, expertise is required in SA and it is not easily obtained as it is incredibly difficult to bring in experts when the work visa application process is mired in red tape.
In President Cyril Ramaphosa’s most recent state of the nation address he mentioned that visas and work permits are still a major issue: “Having completed a comprehensive review of the work visa system, we will move quickly to implement the recommendations put forward.”
Unfortunately, our president talks the talk but never walks the walk. He is an expert at reviews and setting up commissions of inquiry, but there is never a target or end date.
He also said the government will be introducing a remote worker visa and a special dispensation for high-growth start-ups.
Again, this is a sentence left hanging in midair with no incentive for anyone to do anything to make it happen.
Obviously, a new government has to step in at the end of 2024 to expand our vocational education and training systems and remove the red tape constraining skilled labour. We need to ensure that qualified South Africans feel optimistic about their future. Government has to fashion an environment for the business sector to enable it to take in graduates with newly acquired skills.
It would be a simple issue to restructure the regulatory environment in our labour legislation so that we can match the skills required by our economy with the skills coming out of our institutions.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson
LETTER: Stem flow of skills out of SA
A new government has to step in at the end of 2024 to expand our vocational education and training systems
